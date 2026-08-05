PMC Orders Removal Of Hoardings On MSRDC Road Land Within 7 Days, Warns Of Demolition And Legal Action | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public notice directing all owners of advertisement hoardings erected within the Right of Way (ROW) of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to immediately remove their structures, warning that failure to comply within seven days will invite demolition, recovery of costs and legal action.

Permissions Cancelled, But Several Advertisement Boards Still Remain

According to the notice issued by the PMC's Licence Department, the permissions granted for all advertisement hoardings located within the MSRDC ROW were cancelled with effect from September 6. Despite earlier communications instructing advertisers to dismantle the structures, many hoardings continue to remain in place, the civic body said.

The corporation has now instructed all concerned hoarding owners to remove the advertisement structures erected within the MSRDC ROW without delay.

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Advertisers Asked to Clear Pending Licence Fees

In addition to removing the hoardings, advertisers have also been directed to immediately clear all pending advertisement licence fees payable to the municipal corporation.

The notice states that the action must be completed within seven days of receipt of the communication. If the hoardings are not removed within the stipulated period, the PMC will undertake the demolition itself. The expenses incurred for the removal, along with the outstanding advertisement licence fees and applicable penalties, will be recovered from the concerned hoarding owners. The corporation has also warned that legal action will be initiated against defaulters in accordance with the applicable rules.

The public notice was issued on August 4, 2026.

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