PMC Restricts POP Ganesh Idol Immersions To Artificial Ponds, Mandates Identification Markings | Sourced

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reiterated that Plaster of Paris (POP) Ganesh idols up to six feet in height will be permitted to be immersed only in civic body's artificial ponds during this year's Ganeshotsav, in accordance with Bombay High Court directions and state government guidelines.

Mayor Leads Review Meeting With Idol Makers and Organisations

The decision was conveyed during a review meeting chaired by Mayor Nitin Patil on Monday with idol makers, idol vendors and representatives of voluntary organisations at Phadke Natyagruha as part of the civic body's preparations for an environmentally responsible Ganesh festival.

Officials informed participants that POP idols will not be allowed to be immersed in natural water bodies, with immersion restricted exclusively to artificial ponds created by the municipal corporation. The PMC also made it mandatory for every POP idol to carry a red circular oil-paint marking on its rear side for identification during the immersion process.

Red Marking Made Mandatory for POP Idol Identification

The civic body said the measures are aimed at ensuring compliance with judicial directives while minimising environmental damage caused by POP idols.

To encourage a shift towards eco-friendly celebrations, the PMC also announced a Shadu clay idol-making competition under the theme "Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha" to promote the use of natural clay idols.

More than 70 idol makers were invited to the meeting, but only a handful attended. Environmental groups, however, were present in larger numbers and participated in the discussions on implementing eco-friendly Ganeshotsav guidelines.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Leader of the House Prakash Binedar, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mamta Mhatre, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Swarup Kharge, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Balaram Rathod, and officials from the Environment Department.

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