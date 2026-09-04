PMC Demolishes Four Unauthorised Floors In Kamothe Building, Removes 80 Illegal Flats After Court Clearance |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday carried out demolition action against four unauthorised floors constructed above the sanctioned building plan of a residential building in Sector 22, Kamothe, razing 80 unauthorised flats.

Earlier the issue was raised by the Mayor as as well.

Mayor Had Raised The Issue Earlier

The action was undertaken under the jurisdiction of Ward Committee C after the civic administration found that the 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th floors of the building, located on plots 73 and 74, had been constructed without permission.

The building had approval for 11 floors. However, the civic body found that four additional floors had been constructed in violation of the sanctioned plan. PMC officials said notices had earlier been issued to the concerned parties directing them to stop the unauthorised construction. Despite the notices, the construction allegedly continued.

Removal Notice Issued Earlier

Following a hearing, the civic administration had also directed the concerned parties to remove the unauthorised construction on their own.

The PMC had issued another notice on August 20, warning that demolition or removal action would be initiated under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. The notice also stated that the cost of the demolition would be recovered from those responsible for the unauthorised construction.

80 Flats Constructed On Four Illegal Floors

The building comprises two wings — A and B. Each of the four unauthorised floors had 10 flats in each wing, taking the total to 20 flats per floor. Thus, 80 flats had been constructed across the four unauthorised floors, according to the PMC.

The concerned party had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the demolition action. However, the civic administration said that the court had not granted any stay, paving the way for the demolition.

The action was carried out in the presence of PMC Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale, Deputy Commissioner Ravikiran Ghodke, Assistant Commissioner Dr Rupali Mane, head of the unauthorised construction department Amar Patil and senior police officials.

The civic administration said it was adopting a strict approach towards unauthorised constructions across the municipal limits. Construction carried out without requisite permissions or beyond the sanctioned plan would invite action under the applicable provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act and the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, it said.

The PMC also made it clear that unauthorised constructions would not be protected in any manner and demolition action would continue against violations of sanctioned building plans and construction undertaken without necessary permissions.

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