315 NIFT Mumbai Students Graduate At Joint Convocation 2026, President Droupadi Murmu Urges Innovation And Sustainable Fashion Practices |

Navi Mumbai: As many as 315 students from the Mumbai campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) participated in the NIFT Joint Convocation 2026 held at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi on August 31. The ceremony brought together graduating students from 18 NIFT campuses across the country.

President Murmu Highlights Role Of Fashion Graduates

President Droupadi Murmu, who attended the ceremony as chief guest, urged NIFT graduates to remain globally competitive while staying connected to India’s cultural heritage and values.

Highlighting the institute’s Craft Cluster Initiative, Murmu appreciated its efforts to empower weavers and artisans by providing them access to contemporary design and markets. She also stressed the need for sustainable practices in the fashion and textile sectors, urging graduates to use local materials and turn textile waste into valuable resources.

Call For Supporting Traditional Artisans

The President called upon the graduates to support traditional artisans and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through innovation, social responsibility and inclusive growth.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, who was also present, urged the graduates to dream big and work hard, describing them as an important force in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Students Advised To Upgrade Skills

Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to pursue continuous learning and upgrade their skills to tap emerging opportunities in the textile, fashion and creative sectors.

The ceremony also recognised the achievements of NIFT Mumbai students. The campus students received 10 gold medals, 31 graduation show awards and 16 meritorious awards for academic excellence, creativity, innovation and professional merit.

Degrees Conferred During Ceremony

NIFT Director General Tanu Kashyap administered the pledge to the graduating students and symbolically conferred their degrees during the central ceremony. Campus-wise degree distribution ceremonies were subsequently held, allowing students to formally receive their degrees in the presence of their respective academic communities.

NIFT Mumbai Director Prof Dr Ajit Kumar Khare, directors of other NIFT campuses, members of the Board of Governors and other dignitaries attended the convocation.

The ceremony concluded with the National Song and National Anthem, marking the graduating students’ transition from academic life to professional careers in the fashion, textile and creative industries.

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