PMC Bank scam case: Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha quizzed for 3 hours by ED

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, in connection with a money laundering case. She was expected to go to the agency office on Tuesday but to forestall a show of strength by Shiv Sainiks who would have gathered there otherwise, she did so one day before. She reached the ED office in Ballard Estate at noon and left after being questioned for around three-and-a-half hours. Varsha Raut was summoned by the agency

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is said to have intervened and foiled the attempts of a section of Shiv Sainiks to throng the ED office when Varsha Raut appeared. Thackeray had reportedly told senior party leaders to keep their cool as such a mobilisation would give the BJP an opportunity to hold the Shiv Sena responsible for exerting pressure on the central investigating agency.