PMC bank crisis: Will not mess with RBI; Bombay High Court

“We are of the firm opinion that the RBI will be the judge in such financial issues and not the courts. If the customers want, they can sue the bank,” the court observed.

One of the petitioner highlighted the fact that the depositors are not being given access to their own lockers in the PMC bank. At this, Justice Dharmadhikari remarked, “The RBI has acted against some alleged illegalities; then, how can you expect this court to prevent it from placing such bars on depositors? If the apex bank has denied access, comply with its orders.”

“Let us clarify, we are not magicians. Please do not give false hopes to the depositors,” Justice Dharmadhikari remarked. “We will only look into what the RBI has done till now to protect the interests of the depositors.

We won't go beyond that,” Justice Dharmadhikari added. The bench has accordingly posted the matter for further hearing on November 19, with a direction to the RBI to file a detailed affidavit in this regard.