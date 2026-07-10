PMC Announces Two-Day Voter Verification Drive At 574 Polling Stations In Panvel | File Pic

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to eligible voters to participate in a two-day special voter verification drive to ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the electoral roll.

SIR 2026 camps scheduled on July 11 and 12 across Panvel constituency

The special camps will be held on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, from 9 am to 5 pm, at all 574 polling stations under the Panvel Assembly constituency as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 programme being conducted by the Election Commission of India.

During the camps, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be present at their respective polling stations to distribute and collect Enumeration Forms from voters. The civic administration has urged residents to attend the camps and cooperate with officials so that every eligible voter is included in the electoral roll.

Door-to-door voter verification underway till July 29

The revision exercise is currently underway across the Panvel Assembly constituency. In addition to the special camps, BLOs have been conducting door-to-door visits across the Panvel Municipal Corporation limits from June 30 to July 29 to verify voter details and collect the required information.

Municipal Commissioner and Additional District Election Registration Officer Mangesh Chitale appealed to citizens to extend full cooperation to the BLOs during their home visits by providing accurate information and the necessary documents.

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Officials highlight need for accurate and transparent electoral rolls

Election Registration Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer Pawan Chandak said the special revision exercise aims to make the electoral roll more accurate, updated and transparent. He urged residents to actively participate in the verification process to ensure the correctness of voter records.

The administration has also encouraged voters to fill out the Enumeration Form online through the Election Commission's voter portal or the ECINet mobile application after verifying their own and their family members' electoral details. Those preferring offline submission have been advised to visit the polling station where they ordinarily cast their vote during the two-day special camp.

Officials said voters whose names, or those of their family members, are missing from the electoral roll should keep supporting documents such as a birth certificate, educational certificate, residence proof, Aadhaar card or other relevant documents ready for verification.

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