Mumbai Monsoon: Residents Urge BMC To Remove Dangerous Trees At Kurla School After Tree Collapse

Residents have urged the BMC to remove two hazardous trees at Holy Cross School in Kurla West after one tree collapsed on the premises | File Photo

Mumbai, July 10: A residents' group has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to immediately remove two dangerous trees inside the Holy Cross School premises in Kurla West, warning that they pose a serious threat to students.

According to Alexander D'Souza, president of the Premier Road Kurla Citizens' Forum, one tree collapsed early on Wednesday morning when the school was closed, averting a possible tragedy.

He alleged that despite repeated complaints to the BMC's L Ward office, the local corporator and the Garden Department, no action had initially been taken.

Residents Seek Urgent Action

D'Souza said a heavily leaning coconut tree in the children's play area continues to pose a grave risk if it collapses.

A complaint was also lodged with the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, seeking urgent intervention.

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Later in the day, D'Souza said he received a call from the L Ward Garden Department informing him that officials would attend to the complaint.

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