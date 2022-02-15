PM Narendra Modi likely to dedicate Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines on February 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to dedicate to the nation, the newly commissioned 5th, 6th line between Thane and Diva on February 18, 2022, through video link.

However, a spokesperson of the Central Railway has said that this is yet to be confirmed.

According to sources, on this occasion PM will also flag off additional air-conditioned local trains from Thane and Diva on that occasion through a video link.

According to internal communication ( FPJ has the copy of letter) various ministers of the state, as well as the Centre are likely to present at Thane, Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva.

Senior railway officials on Monday took stock of the area to select a site for the proposed function at Thane, in this regard.

"As per tentative instruction received from Delhi, we start preparation of this virtual function, which will likely to start at 4 pm on February 18th," said railway officials adding that confirm date and timing of the proposed virtual function will be announced in a day or two.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:22 AM IST