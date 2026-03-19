PM Narendra Modi Extends Gudi Padwa Wishes To Maharashtra & Goa, Calls It Festival Of New Beginnings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gudi Padwa extended warm greetings to the people of Maharashtra and Goa, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year with a message centred on hope, renewal and progress.

In a written note addressed to citizens, the Prime Minister described the festival as a sacred occasion that brings with it the promise of new beginnings. He emphasised that Gudi Padwa symbolises victory, prosperity and optimism, values that continue to guide the nation forward.

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A Festival Rooted In Culture And Tradition

Highlighting the deeper meaning of the festival, Modi noted that Gudi Padwa holds strong cultural and historical importance. He underlined that it represents the triumph of righteousness over adversity and is closely associated with the arrival of spring, a season that signifies rejuvenation and growth.

The message reflected on how such traditions serve as anchors in a rapidly changing world, reminding people of their roots and shared values. The Prime Minister pointed out that these cultural markers continue to play a vital role in shaping collective identity and unity.

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Call For Renewed Determination

In his message, Modi urged citizens to carry forward the spirit of Gudi Padwa throughout the year with renewed determination and a clear sense of purpose. He linked the essence of the festival to India’s journey towards progress and self reliance, suggesting that its values are more relevant than ever in current times.

He also conveyed his wishes for happiness, good health and prosperity for all, expressing hope that the New Year would bring positive change and opportunities across communities.

Celebrations Across Maharashtra And Goa

Gudi Padwa is widely celebrated across Maharashtra and Goa with traditional fervour, marked by the hoisting of the gudi, colourful decorations and festive gatherings. The day is seen as an auspicious time to begin new ventures and strengthen social bonds.

From homes adorned with rangoli to community celebrations and processions, the festival continues to bring people together, blending devotion with joy as they welcome the New Year with optimism and cultural pride.