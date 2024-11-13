PM Modi's Rally At Shivaji Park On Thursday: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Traffic Disruptions Expected On WEH, Sea Link And Dadar; Check Notification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park in Dadar on Thursday, November 14 | File image | X@Narendra Modi

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Dadar's Shivaji Park on Thursday (November 14), the Mumbai Police issued traffic advisory and reminded commuters of "possibility of inconvenience" to commuters from Airport to Dadar on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and the roads leading to Dadar from Sea link to Worli to Shivaji Park and vice-versa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Dadar's Shivaji Park on Thursday (November 14). Maharashtra is going to polls on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly as to avoid inconvenience, the Mumbai Traffic Police further stated.

A detailed traffic advisory regarding the public meeting was also issued by Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party is going to organise a 'Public Meeting' on Thursday on 14h of November 2024 at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, many supporters and party followers from all over Maharashtra are likely to participate in the public rally, informed Mumbai Traffic Police. The said temporary order shall remain in force on 14/11/2014 between 10.00 hrs. to 24.00 hrs.