PM Modi to inaugurate SCLR Extension, Kurar underpass today; here's all you need to know

SCLR Extension, Mumbai |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on his second trip in three weeks for a series of engagements, including the flagging off of two new Vande Bharat Express trains linking Mumbai with Solapur and Sainagar Shirdi, officials said.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-LBS (Lal Bahadur Shastri) elevated corridor arms on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, a key east-west corridor in the city, and a vehicular underpass at Kurar in the northern suburb of Malad, on Friday.

Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-LBS elevated corridor

The Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-LBS (Lal Bahadur Shastri) elevated corridor arms connect the Western Express Highway to the Eastern Express Highway.

The Kurar underpass is crucial to ease traffic on WEH and connect Malad and Kurar sides of the busy highway.

It will also allow pedestrians to cross the road with ease and also vehicles to move without having to get into the heavy traffic on WEH.

