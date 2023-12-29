 PM Modi To Flag Off Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express On December 30
In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station on same day

The highly-anticipated Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is set for its inaugural run on December 30, 2023. It will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to start or end its journey from or at CSMT. Currently, three pairs of Vande Bharat trains are being operated from CSMT, including Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Shirdi, and Mumbai-Madgaon.

PM to inaugurate Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat's 1st run

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the first run of the Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat service via video link from Ayodhya. The train will depart from Jalna at 11 am and reach CSMT Mumbai at 6.45 am. Central Railway stations, including Manmad Jn, Nashik Road, Kalyan Jn, Thane, Dadar Central, and CSMT Mumbai, will witness a grand welcome with the presence of MPs, MLAs, guardian ministers, school students, and the general public. The inaugural service will run as a special Vande Bharat train.

The regular service of the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is expected to start from Sunday, departing from Jalna at 5.05 am and reaching CSMT at 11.55 am. The return journey will commence at 1.10 pm from CSMT, reaching Jalna at 8.30 pm. The train will operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays, stopping at Aurangabad, Manmad, Nasik, Kalyan, Thane, and Dadar stations in both directions. Primary maintenance will be conducted at Wadi Bunder (CSMT) until facilities are developed at Jalna.

PM to also inaugurate Ayodhya Dham Junction Station on same day

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station on December 30, 2023. The grand event will also see the flagging off of 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains, including the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) route and Malda Town-Bengaluru route. Additionally, 6 Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off, connecting various cities such as Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bengaluru, Mangalore-Madgaon (Goa), Ayodhya Dham-Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi), and Jalna-Mumbai.

