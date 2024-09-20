PM Modi To Attend 'Vishwakarma' Event In Maharashtra, Lay Foundation For Textile Park In Amravati

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday to attend the first anniversary programme of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha and lay the foundation stone for a textile park in Amravati.

During the 'PM Vishwakarma' programme, Modi will issue certificates and loans to beneficiaries of the scheme, according to an official release. To symbolise the tangible support provided to artisans, he will distribute credit under the PM Vishwakarma scheme to 18 beneficiaries across 18 trades. Additionally, as a tribute to their legacy and ongoing contributions to society, the PM will release a commemorative stamp to mark one year of progress under the scheme.

In Amravati, the PM will lay the foundation stone of 'PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park'. The 1,000-acre park is being developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the state implementation agency. The Central government had approved setting up of seven PM MITRA Parks for the textile industry.

“PM MITRA Parks are a major step toward realising the vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. They aim to create world-class industrial infrastructure that will attract large-scale investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), and foster innovation and job creation within the sector,” the release said.

PM Modi will also launch the 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre' scheme of the Maharashtra government, it said.

Skill development training centres will be established in renowned colleges across the state to provide training to persons between the age group of 15 to 45, enabling them to become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities. Around 1,50,000 youths across the state will receive free skill development training each year, it added.

The PM will also launch 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme', under which early-stage support will be given to women-led start-ups in Maharashtra.