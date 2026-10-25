PM Modi Praises Maharashtra's Shabari Naturals In Mann Ki Baat, Highlights Tribal Packaging's Japan Design Award |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Maharashtra government’s Shabari Naturals initiative for showcasing the state’s rich tribal heritage through innovative product packaging, highlighting its efforts to take tribal products to national and international markets.

Recognition During Mann Ki Baat

During the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi noted that the brand’s packaging goes beyond being a mere wrapper, reflecting the richness of tribal culture. He also highlighted the international recognition received by the packaging through Japan’s prestigious Good Design Award.

Developed through the Shabari Tribal Finance and Development Corporation under the state’s Tribal Development Department, Shabari Naturals aims to promote natural products made by tribal communities while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans, farmers and women’s self-help groups.

Connecting Local Products Globally

The initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by connecting locally produced goods with wider markets. Products made by tribal communities in remote parts of Maharashtra are no longer confined to local markets, with the brand expanding its reach through e-commerce platforms and a dedicated mobile application.

The digital platforms enable customers across India and abroad to purchase Shabari Naturals products conveniently, opening up new avenues for tribal entrepreneurs and helping improve their incomes and living standards.

Corporate Gifting Opportunities Grow

The brand has also ventured into corporate gifting, with its natural and handcrafted products gaining traction as gifts for festivals, Diwali, New Year celebrations and corporate events. Special gift hampers featuring bamboo products, organic agricultural produce and items made from mahua have been developed to cater to bulk orders. The demand is expected to provide artisans, farmers and women’s self-help groups with more consistent employment and access to a wider customer base.

A distinctive feature of Shabari Naturals is its packaging, which incorporates traditional art forms such as Warli, Gond and Chitrakathi. The designs transform product packaging into a medium for narrating tribal stories and showcasing Maharashtra’s cultural heritage.

International Design Awards Earned

Through products made from mahua, locally grown agricultural produce and bamboo handicrafts, the initiative seeks to combine traditional knowledge and skills with modern marketing practices. Its packaging has received the India Design Mark as well as Japan’s Good Design Award, bringing international recognition to the cultural identity it promotes.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s appreciation, Tribal Development Minister Prof. Dr Ashok Uike said the recognition on a national platform would provide a significant boost to efforts to empower tribal communities through Shabari Naturals.

He said the brand was more than a commercial venture, describing it as a success story that brings Maharashtra’s tribal traditions and identity to a global audience. The recognition, he added, could give fresh momentum to rural entrepreneurship through digital platforms and corporate gifting.

Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod said tribal traditions and art forms were an integral part of the state’s rich cultural heritage. She said the core objective behind developing Shabari Naturals was to preserve and promote this heritage while ensuring that premium products made by tribal communities gained access to global markets.

Welcoming Modi’s mention of the initiative, Bansod appealed to people to support the brand and celebrate the cultural traditions of tribal communities.

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