PM Modi Launches 511 Skill Development Centres in Maharashtra, Aiming to Generate 40 Lakh Jobs Globally

PM NarePM Modi Launches 511 Skill Development Centres in Maharashtra, Aiming to Generate 40 Lakh Jobs Globallyndra Modi | FPJ

Mumbai: "The focus on skilling is aimed at creating 40 lakh jobs in 16 countries across the globe," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he launched 511 Pramod Mahajan Grameen Kaushalya Vikas Kendras in Maharashtra via video conferencing on Thursday.

Established across 34 rural districts of Maharashtra, these centers will conduct skill development training programs in various sectors to provide employment opportunities to rural youth.

Read Also Mumbai News: BJP Targets Sharad Pawar Over His Criticism Of PM Modi On Global Terrorism

Modi: India is preparing skilled professionals for the world

The Prime Minister stated that the demand for skilled Indian youth is growing globally. Referring to the increasing age profile in the demography of many countries, he mentioned a study that states 16 countries have planned to provide employment to about 40 lakh skilled youth and added, 'India is preparing skilled professionals for the world, not just for itself.'

"Skill Centers in Maharashtra will prepare local youth for global jobs and will train them in construction, modern farming, media and entertainment, and electronics," PM Modi said. He also emphasized the need to provide training in soft skills such as basic foreign language skills and using AI tools for language interpretation, which will make them more attractive to recruiters. PM Modi also mentioned Maharashtra's potential in the entertainment sector and said that youth skilled in the appropriate skills for the sector would make the state a more attractive investment destination.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that previous governments lacked farsightedness and seriousness towards skill development, resulting in fewer job opportunities for lakhs of youth due to lack of skills. The Prime Minister underlined that the present government understood the need for skill development and created a separate ministry dedicated to it with its own budgetary allocation and multiple schemes. Under the Kaushal Vikas Scheme, the Prime Minister informed that more than 1 crore 30 lakh youth have been provided training in multiple trades, while more than hundreds of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras have been established all over the country.

He talked about the PM Vishwakarma Yojana that has been started to help professions such as barber, carpenter, washerman, goldsmith, or ironsmith. Under this, the Prime Minister informed that training, modern equipment, and financial assistance are being provided. "The government is spending 13,000 crore rupees on this, and in Maharashtra, 500 plus skill centres will take this initiative forward in the state," he said.

"These centres will prove to be temples of employment for the youth," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion, while Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that in the coming days, the number of centres will be increased to 5000 to realise PM Modi's dream of 'Skilled India.'

A person will be trained in a maximum of two job roles at a time, with short-term (3-month) courses available. A total of 50,000 youth, of which 30% will be women, will be imparted training to enhance their employability in a year