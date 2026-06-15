PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin Of 8 Deceased In Solapur Road Accident; Seven Injured To Get ₹50,000 Each | File Pic & IANS

New Delhi, Jun 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Solapur and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Eight people -- four women and four children -- were killed, while seven were injured on Sunday when a pick-up vehicle carrying them plunged into a roadside well in Malshiras tehsil of Solapur district.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Solapur Rural, Maharashtra, due to a tragic mishap. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2026

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Solapur Rural, Maharashtra, due to a tragic mishap. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Modi said in a post on X.

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Modi also announced that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 each would be given to the injured.

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