'PM Modi, Amit Shah giving contrasting statements on NRC': Supriya Sule questions if both are not on talking terms

I was in Parliament when the Home Minister said he will implement the NRC across India while Prime Minister Modi is now saying that there is nothing like that."

She cornered the Centre on economic slowdown and said that foreign countries are in "fear whether they shall invest in India or not." NCP leader also participated in a protest of women in Agripada against the CAA and NRC.

The women protestors were seen holding the tricolour and anti-CAA placards. They also chanted 'Inquilab Zindabad' and recited Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge'.