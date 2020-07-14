Plea in Bombay High Court seeks fresh check-up for Varavara Rao

A day after his family members claimed that post Varavara Rao was not doing well in jail, a petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the jail authorities to submit a report spelling his health conditions.

The petition had been filed through advocate R Sathayanraryan, who represents Rao.

According to plea, Rao has urged the HC to issue directives to the jail authorities to submit all of his medical reports.

"The court may issue direction to the authorities to place on record the entire medical reports of Rao and also to produce the course of action adopted by them in accordance with the report and prescriptions of the JJ hospital dated July 2," the plea reads.

The plea further seeks a directive to send Rao do a fresh medical check up on immediate basis. "Let there be a fresh medical report and based on it, this court may direct the authorities to shift Rao to a private hospital for treatment, at his own expenses," the plea reads. The petition is expected to come up for hearing in due course.