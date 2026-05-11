 Platform Cover Hits OHE Wire At Dombivli Station, Disrupts Suburban Trains On Central Railway Fast Corridor
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Platform Cover Hits OHE Wire At Dombivli Station, Disrupts Suburban Trains On Central Railway Fast Corridor

Central Railway’s fast corridor services towards Kalyan were disrupted for nearly 30 minutes on Monday after a portion of the platform shed at Dombivli station touched the overhead electric wire. According to railway officials, train movements on Platform No. 5 were stopped around 2.51 PM as a precaution. Services resumed by 3.19 PM after maintenance teams removed the damaged structure.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
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Platform Cover Hits OHE Wire At Dombivli Station, Disrupts Suburban Trains On Central Railway Fast Corridor |

Mumbai: Suburban train services on Central Railway’s fast corridor towards Kalyan were briefly affected on Monday afternoon after a portion of the platform cover at Dombivli railway station came in contact with the overhead electric (OHE) wire. The incident occurred at around 2.51 pm on Platform No. 5, leading to the suspension of train movements on the fast line for nearly half an hour.

Trains Halted as Precaution

According to railway officials, a part of the platform shed structure touched the OHE equipment, following which train services on the affected line were immediately stopped as a safety precaution. OHE staff and railway maintenance teams rushed to the spot and began removal work to restore normal operations.

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The damaged portion was removed by 3.19 pm, after which services on Platform No. 5 were resumed. Railway authorities said the situation was brought under control without any injury to passengers or railway staff. However, the temporary suspension caused inconvenience to commuters travelling during the afternoon peak movement towards Kalyan and nearby stations. The incident once again highlights the importance of regular inspection and maintenance of station infrastructure, especially on the busy Central Railway suburban network, which carries lakhs of commuters daily.

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