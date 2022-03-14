Planning to travel on Holi? Central and Western Railway to run more than 50 trips of holiday day special trains; check details here

If you planning to travel on the occasion of Holi, don't worry. Central Railway and Western Railway decided to run more than 50 trips of holiday day special trains on special fares for various destinations of the country on special fare.

The Western Railway has decided to run several Holi special superfast trains o­n special fare between Bandra Terminus – Bhagat ki Kothi – Borivali, Mumbai Central – Jaipur. Besides, Central Railway has announced to run 22 Trips of Holi Special Trains between Mumbai and Ballia and over a dozen trips between Mumbai / Pune and Mau / Karmali / Danapur.

It includes Pune-Karmali and Panvel-Karmali Special train also. Train no.01011 special will leave Pune on March 18th, 2022 at 5.30 pm and will arrive at Karmali at 08.00 am the next day. Train no.01012 special will leave Karmali on March 20th, 2022 at 09.20 am and will arrive in Pune at 11.35 pm the same day. The composition of this train will include one AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 sleeper classes and 6 second Class seating coaches.

Similarly, Train no.01013 special will leave Panvel on March 19th, .2022 at 10 pm and will arrive at Karmali at 08.00 am the next day. Train no.01014 special will leave Karmali on March 19th at 09.20 am and will arrive at Panvel at 8 pm the same day. The composition of this train will be one AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 sleeper classes and 6 second Class Seating coaches.

Apart from that, CR will also run 4 special trains between Mumbai and Jaynagar. Train no.05562 Holi special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 25th and April 1st 2022 at 00.15 hrs ( midnight) and will arrive in Jaynagar at 3 pm the next day. Similarly Train no.05561 Holi special will leave Jaynagar on March 22 and 29, 2022 at 11.50 pm and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1.00 pm on the third day.

The composition of this train will be 15 Sleeper Class and 9 General Second Class including Guard's Brake van.

Train No. 09061 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Jn. Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, 15th March 2022 at 11:00 am and reach Barauni Jn. at 06.00 am on Thursday. Similarly, Train No. 09062 Barauni Jn. - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Barauni Jn. on Thursday, 17th March 2022 at 10.30 pm and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 5.50 pm on Saturday. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Jn Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 21st and 28th March 2022 at 11.15 am and will arrive Ajmer Jn. at 09.10 am, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09621 Ajmer Jn. - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special, will depart from Ajmer Jn. on Sunday, 20th and 27th, March 2022 at 06.35 am and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 04.15 am the next day. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Similarly No. 05404 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on 19th,26th March 2022 at 7.25 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 06.25 am on Monday. In the opposite direction Train No. 05403 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gorakhpur on Friday, 18th and 25th March 2022 at 05.00 am and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 4.00 pm the next day. This train comprises of all General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09039 Mumbai Central - Jaipur superfast special will depart from Mumbai Central on Wednesday, 16th March 2022 at 11.55 pm and will reach Jaipur at 7.25 pm the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09040 Jaipur - Borivali superfast special will depart from Jaipur on Thursday, 17th March 2022 at 9.15 pm and will reach Borivali at 3.10 pm the next day. This train comprises of Ist AC, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier coaches.

Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi superfast special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Wednesday, 16th March 2022 at 11 am and will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 4 am the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09036 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Borivali superfast special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kathi on Thursday, 17th March 2022 at 11.40 am and will reach Borivali at 04.15 am the next day. This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Apart from that Western Railway has also decided to extend the trips of Train No. 02133/02134 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Special train on Special fare. Train No. 02133 Bandra Terminus – Jabalpur Special which was earlier notified up to 26th March 2022 has now been extended up to 25th June 2022. Likewise, Train No. 02134 Jabalpur – Bandra Terminus Special which was earlier notified up to 25th March 2022 has now been extended up to 24th June 2022.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:49 PM IST