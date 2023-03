Planning to travel long-distance by Western Railway on Holi weekend? check the list of 41 cancelled trains

Representative image. | File Image

If you are planning to travel long-distance by Western Railway (WR) on March 4-6 Holi weekend, recheck your schedule. Owing to work at the Udhna yard, several trains will be cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated and, therefore, diverted .

The yard remodelling has been undertaken to decongest Udhna, which serves as a junction station for Mumbai- Delhi/ Ahmedabad mainline and Udhna-Jalgaon lines. The project will hopefully increase punctuality on WR routes.

However, during repair days, several trains originating from Mumbai will be affected – 41 long-distance trains will be cancelled and nearly 30 long-distance trains will be short terminated/ short-originated, while 20 will be diverted.

The Udhna-Mangluru Holi Special (No 09057) on March 5 will originate at Valsad. From March 3 to March 6 (9am), all passenger trains to/from Tapti will take 30-35 minutes extra owing to the remodelling work.

In addition, several Down trains with halts at Udhna from 9am on March 5 to March 6 (9am) will skip halts at Udhna. All Up and Down Main line trains between Udhna and Surat from March 5 (9am) March 6 (9am) will be regulated by 30-35 minutes.

Read Also Retired Mumbai Port Trust employee dies aboard a local train after altercation

Check the list of trains here

Cancellation of Trains ( 41 trains)

Train No. 09161 Valsad - Vadodara Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023.

Train No. 12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 12933 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22929 Dahanu Road – Vadodara Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22137 Nagpur – Ahmedabad Prerana Express will remain cancelled on 4th March, 2023

Train No. 12921 Mumbai Central – Surat Flying Ranee will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 19425 Borivali – Nandurbar Express will remain cancelled on 4th & 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09051 Mumbai Central – Bhusaval Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 19417 Borivali – Ahmedabad Express will remain cancelled on 6th & 7th March, 2023

Train No. 09087 Sanjan – Surat MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09151 Valsad – Surat MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09153 Umbargam – Valsad MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09155 Surat – Vadodara MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09171 Surat – Bharuch MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22963 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar SF Express will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 22923 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Humsafar Express will remain cancelled on 4th March, 2023

Train No. 20925 Surat – Amravati Superfast Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Special will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 19005 Surat – Bhusaval Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 11127 Bhusaval – Katni Express will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 22138 Ahmedabad – Nagpur Prerana Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 12922 Surat – Mumbai Central Flying Ranee Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22930 Vadodara – Dahanu Road Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 20926 Amravati – Surat Superfast Express will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 12936 Surat – Mumbai Central Intercity Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09162 Vadodara – Valsad Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22964 Bhavnagar – Bandra Terminus SF Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 22924 Jamnagar – Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 19418 Ahmedabad – Borivali Express will remain cancelled on 3rd & 4th March, 2023

Train No. 19426 Nandurbar – Borivali Express will remain cancelled on 5th & 6th March, 2023

Train No. 19007 Surat – Bhusaval Express will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09152 Surat – Valsad MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umbargam MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 19006 Bhusaval - Surat Express will remain cancelled on 8th March, 2023

Train No. 11128 Katni – Bhusaval Express will remain cancelled on 7th March, 2023

Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Mumbai Central Special will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 09082 Bharuch – Surat MEMU Special will remain cancelled on 5th March, 2023

Train No. 00919 Surat – Nakaha Jungle Parcel Special will remain cancelled on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 00920 Nakaha Jungle – Surat Parcel Special will remain cancelled on 8th March, 2023

Partial Cancellation / Short Termination of Trains: ( 20 trains)

Train No. 19034 Ahmedabad – Valsad Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be short terminated at Bharuch and will be reversed as Train No. 19033 from Bharuch on 5th March, 2023.

Train No. 20908 Bhuj - Dadar Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023,will be short terminated at Ankleshwar and will be reversed as Train No. 20907 from Ankleshwar.

Train No. 09156 Vadodara – Surat MEMU Special, journey commencing on 5th March, will be short terminated at Kosad and will be reversed as Train No. 09155 from Kosad.

Train No. 19106 Paldhi – Udhna Express, journey commencing on 3rd, 4th & 5th March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Chalthan - Udhna and will be reversed as Train No. 09377 from Chaltan.

Train No. 19102 Surat – Virar Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Surat - Navsari.Train No. 09095 Surat – Nandubar MEMU Special, journey commencing on 3rd, 4th & 5th March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Surat – Chalthan.

Train No. 09377 Udhna - Nandurbar MEMU Special, journey commencing on 3rd, 4th & 5th March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Udhna – Chalthan.

Train No. 19004 Bhusaval - Bandra Terminus Khandesh Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be short terminated at Navapur and hence will be partially cancelled between Navapur and Bandra Terminus.

Train No. 19006 Bhusaval – Surat Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be short terminated at Ukai Songadh and hence will be partially cancelled between Ukai Songadh and Surat.

Train No. 09096 Nandurbar – Surat MEMU Special, journey commencing on 3rd, 4th & 5th March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Chalthan – Udhna.

Train No. 09378 Nandurbar – Udhna MEMU Special, journey commencing on 3rd, 4th & 5th March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Chalthan – Udhna.

Train No. 20907 Dadar – Bhuj Superfast Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will short – orginate from Ankleshwar station.

Train No. 19001 Virar – Surat Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be short terminated at Navsari and hence will be partially cancelled between Navsari and Surat.

Train No. 20930 Banaras - Udhna Superfast Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be short terminated at Chalthan.

Train No. 19008 Bhusaval - Surat Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be short terminated at Bardoli.

Train No. 09087 Sanjan – Surat MEMU Special, journey commencing on 3rd & 4th March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Bhestan – Surat.

Train No. 19105 Udhna – Paldhi Express, journey commencing on 3rd, 4th & 5th March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Udhna – Chalthan.

Train No. 19033 Valsad - Ahmedabad Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Valsad – Bharuch.

Train No. 19034 Ahmedabad - Valsad Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be short terminated at Bharuch and will be reversed as Train No. 19033 from Bharuch on 6th March, 2023

Train No. 00901 Surat - Narayanpur Anant Parcel Special, journey commencing on 3rd March, 2023 will depart from Chaltanand hence will be partially cancelled between Surat – Chalthan.

Diversion of Trains (30 trains)

Train No. 19045 Surat – Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Vadodara - Ratlam - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Itarsi.

Train No. 17624 Shri Ganganagar – H. Sahib Nanded Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Ajmer - Chittaurgarh – Ratlam – Bhopal – Khandwa – Bhusaval.

Train No. 22905 Okha – Shalimar Superfast Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Chhayapuri – Nagda – Maksi - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bhopal – Itarsi – Nagpur

Train No. 22937 Rajkot - Rewa Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Chhayapuri – Nagda – Maksi - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bhopal – Itarsi.

Train No. 12655 Ahmedabad - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Navjeevan Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Chhayapuri – Nagda – Maksi - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bhopal – Itarsi – Nagpur – Wardha

Train No. 12833 Ahmedabad – Howrah Superfast Express, journey commencing on 6th March, 2023 will be diverted via Chhayapuri – Nagda – Maksi - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bhopal – Bhusaval Chord line - Akola Jn

Train No. 19483 Ahmedabad – Barauni Express, journey commencing on 6th March, 2023 will be diverted via Chhayapuri – Nagda – Maksi - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bina.

Train No. 12844 Ahmedabad – Puri Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Chhayapuri – Nagda – Maksi - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bhopal – Bhusaval Chord line - Akola Jn.

Train No. 22194 Gwalior - Daund Superfast Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Gwalior – Guna – Bina – Bhopal – Itarsi – Khandwa – Jalgaon – Manmad.

Train No. 12284 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Duronto Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Nagda – Bhopal – Itarsi - Bhusaval – Kalyan - Panvel.

Train No. 16209 Ajmer – Mysore Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Ajmer – Chittaurgarh – Ratlam - Nagda – Bhopal - Itarsi – Bhusaval – Manmad – Pune.

Train No. 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Nagda - Bhopal - Bhusaval – Kalyan - Panvel - Thiruvananthapuram.

Train No. 12656 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Bhusaval Chord line – Akola Jn – Bhopal - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Maksi - Nagda - Chhayapuri.

Train No. 19046 Chhapra – Surat Tapti Ganga Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Itarsi – Bhopal - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Maksi – Ratlam – Godhra – Vadodara - Surat.

Train No. 12843 Puri – Ahmedabad, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Bhusaval Chord line – Akola Jn – Bhopal - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Maksi - Nagda - Chhayapuri.

Train No. 13425 Malda Town – Surat Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Bhusaval Chord line – Akola Jn – Bhopal - Sant Hirdaram Nagar - Maksi - Nagda – Vadodara.

Train No. 22913 Bandra Terminus – Saharsa Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Vadodara – Nagda – Maksi - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bhopal – Itarsi.

Train No. 20906 Rewa - Ekta Nagar Mahamana Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Itarsi – Bhopal - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Maksi – Nagda - Vadodara.

Train No. 12217 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Panvel – Kalyan – Bhusaval – Itarsi – Bhopal - Agra Cantt - New Delhi.

Train No. 12493 Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Pune – Manmad – Bhusaval – Itarsi – Bhopal - Agra Cantt. - Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Train No. 12939 Pune - Jaipur Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Pune - Manmad - Bhusaval - Itarsi - Bhopal - Nagda - Sawai Madhopur - Jaipur.

Train No. 16312 Kochuveli - Shri Ganganagar Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Panvel – Kalyan – Khandwa – Itarsi – Bhopal - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Nagda – Ratlam - Chhayapuri.

Train No. 22663 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Jodhpur Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Bhusaval Chord line – Akola – Bhopal - Nagda – Ratlam – Chittaurgarh – Ajmer - Jodhpur.

Train No. 22974 Puri – Gandhidham Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Bhusaval Chord line – Akola – Bhopal - Ratlam – Chhayapuri.

Train No. 16733 Rameswaram – Okha Express, journey commencing on 3rd March, 2023 will be diverted via Manmad – Khandwa – Itarsi – Bhopal – Nagda – Ratlam - Chhayapuri.

Train No. 12906 Shalimar – Porbandar Superfast Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Bhusaval Chord line – Akola – Bhopal - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Nagda - Chhayapuri.

Train No.11090 Pune- Bhagat Ki Kothi Express, journey commencing on 5th March, 2023 will be diverted via Manmad - Khandwa - Itarsi - Bhopal - Ratlam - Chittaurgarh - Ajmer - Bhagat Ki Kothi.

Train No. 22193 Daund – Gwalior Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Manmad – Bhusaval – Itarsi – Bhopal – Bina - Guna.

Train no. 09065 Surat – Chhapra Clone Express, journey commencing on 6th March, 2023 will be diverted via Vadodara – Nagda - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Bhopal - Itarsi.

Train No. 07053 Kacheguda - Bikaner Express, journey commencing on 4th March, 2023 will be diverted via Akola – Khandwa – Itarsi – Bhopal - Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Ratlam – Chittaurgarh – Chanderiya – Ajmer - Bikaner