Pipeline Gas Supply Eases Cylinder Shortage At ‘Mahalaxmi Saras’ Exhibition In Navi Mumbai | FPJ Photos: Farooq Sayed

A temporary pipeline gas system has ensured uninterrupted functioning of food stalls at the ‘Mahalaxmi Saras’ exhibition at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, providing major relief to vendors hit by a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

With around 70 food stalls operating at the exhibition, several vendors particularly women from rural self-help groups were struggling to continue operations due to the cylinder shortage. Stepping in to address the issue, Mahanagar Gas Limited arranged a temporary piped gas supply for the duration of the event.

“The shortage of commercial gas cylinders had started affecting daily operations. The pipeline gas arrangement has ensured that our work continues without interruption,” said an organisor.

Another participant added, “For small vendors like us, arranging alternative fuel is difficult. This facility has helped us sustain our business during the exhibition.”

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Officials associated with the event said the intervention was aimed at ensuring smooth functioning of the popular food section. “Providing piped gas supply to all food stalls was necessary to avoid disruption and support women entrepreneurs participating in large numbers,” an official said.

The exhibition, being held from March 23 to April 4 under the state government’s ‘Umed’ initiative, has been drawing large crowds from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel, with the food stalls emerging as a key attraction.Pipeline Gas Supply Eases Cylinder Shortage at ‘Mahalaxmi Saras’ Exhibition.

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