Navi Mumbai News: MNS Opposes NMMC Plan Converting Marathi Schools Into English Medium Institutions

MNS Opposes NMMC Plan Converting Marathi Schools Into English Medium Institutions |

A political confrontation is brewing in Navi Mumbai after a proposal to convert civic-run Marathi-medium schools into English-medium institutions triggered sharp opposition from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The proposal was tabled during a recent general body meeting of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) by Leader of the House Sagar Naik, and received backing from corporators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. However, MNS corporator Abhijit Desai opposed the move in the house.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, MNS district president Gajanan Kale alleged that the plan was aimed at facilitating the privatisation of municipal schools. He questioned the rationale behind shutting down Marathi schools with strong enrolment, saying some institutions have between 200 and 3,500 students.

“We are not against English-medium education, but decisions should be based on proper studies and public demand. There has been no survey or consultation with parents,” Kale said.

He added that converting schools with low enrolment into English-medium institutions could be considered as a pilot, but a blanket decision to transform all Marathi schools was unjustified.

The MNS has warned of a large-scale sit-in protest outside the civic headquarters if the proposal is not withdrawn. The party has also demanded that education experts, school authorities and social organisations be consulted before any policy decision is finalised.

With both sides holding firm, the issue has intensified into a political flashpoint, putting the future of Marathi-medium education in the city at the centre of a growing confrontation.