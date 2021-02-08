Pipeline bursts near Coastal Road work site affects water supply in SoBo

Regular water supply in South Mumbai's A ward, which covers the Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, Colaba and Nariman Point areas has been heavily affected after a water supply pipeline had burst near the Coastal Road construction site opposite the Taraporewala Aquarium, Marine Drive.

Presently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is carrying construction works for the Coastal Road Project in this area. While local residents pointed to work being carried out by the BMC in the area for the coastal road project, as a reason for the pipe rupturing, a civic official stated, the pipeline may have burst due to fluctuating water pressure.

A video of the ruptured pipeline surfaced on social media, which showed muddy water overflowing from an underground pipeline with nearby areas getting submerged under water. The video resembled an under construction site as a Crane could be seen at the spot.

The affected pipeline supplies water to the entire A ward from the water reservoir located at the Malabar Hill. As a result, residents of the entire Marine Drive area have not received water since Saturday night.

"Water supply to the entire Marine Drive locality has been affected, we have heard that there has been a pipeline burst in a nearby area but we don't know exactly when supply will be restored," Ashok Gupta - Vice President, Marine Drive Citizen's Association told FPJ.

Gupta said, they were earlier told that water supply would be restored by Monday night however it didn't happen.

"Since Sunday we have been getting water from tankers, the BMC has sent some of their tankers however those were not adequate so we had to get water from private suppliers which is costing around Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 for each tanker," Gupta added.

Local Shiv Sena corporator, Sujata Sanap stated that repair works are underway and the supply would be restored by Tuesday afternoon.

"BMC has deployed maintenance staffers who have been working continously since the past 48 hours, its a major leakage and they have told me that water supply would be restored by Tuesday afternoon," Sanap told FPJ.