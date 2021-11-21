Pimpri Chinchwad: Mask fitted with sim card, mic seized from candidate appearing for police recruitment exam; two arrested - See Pics

Two people were arrested after the Pimpri Chinchwad police seized a face mask fitted with an electronic device from a candidate who had arrived to appear for the police constable recruitment exam in Hinjewadi on Friday.

The accused have been sent to police custody for 3 days.

The face mask fitted with an electronic device had a SIM card, mic and battery.

A case was registered against the candidate at Hinjewadi police station under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 09:45 AM IST