Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body tops city E-Governance Index 2022, Pune ranks second

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has topped in the intra-state 'City e-Governance Index 2022' of Policy Research Organizations (PRO). Meanwhile, Pune stood second in the rankings.

There were a total 27 municipal corporations from the state of Maharashtra included in the study of PRO, an independent survey done by IT experts.

Policy Research Organization (PRO) is a Pune based Think Tank that primarily focuses on research and analysis of urban local policies and governance.

The study ranked the website and mobile apps of all the 27 municipal corporations on more than 120 parameters and ranked them on wider criterion of accessibility, services and transparency.

PCMC, with an overall index score of 5.92, has secured the top position, followed by Pune and Mira Bhayandar, who have tied for the second spot with an index score of 5.50.

Probity Soft, developer of the software solutions for the top two names, applauds the success of Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune for the milestone.

Probity Soft is a pure e-Governance products and services company which has a comprehensive e-Governance suite that comprises software applications and mobile applications.

PCMC IT department is committed to providing ease of doing business and citizen-centric services through its e-governance platform also Right to Service and Right to Information online, said Nilkanth Poman, Chief IT officer, PCMC.

"We are happy to be recognised and our focus is to do continuous improvement of our IT services & Social Media for the benefits of citizens," he added while commenting on the achievement.

Pimpri Chinchwad ticked 71 boxes out of 120 available, which accounts its score to 5.92 out of 10. Pune and Mira Bhayandar scored 66 points out of 120.

"Probity Soft Private Limited is proud to be associated with PCMC as their systems integrator for the NMMP e-governance project which has also received the National level Gold Award for e-governance. We are looking forward to providing better and user-friendly citizen services going forward," said Jitendra Joshi, Director, Probity Soft.

Among other names in the top 10, it included Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nashik, Thane, Solapur, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur respectively.

“The top priority for Pune Municipal Corporation is efficient, transparent and quick services to its citizens and businesses. To achieve this goal, we have systematically increased the use of Information and Communications Technology for internal processes and Citizen Service Delivery.

Our efforts have significantly increased the availability and accessibility of our services while reducing the time and effort required by citizens to avail the same,” said Rahul Jagtap, IT Head- Pune Municipal Corporation Jalgaon and Panvel score less than 0.5 on the index, were the key laggards. Parbhani, Chandrapur and Latur performed marginally better than these two.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:26 PM IST