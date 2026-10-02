Pilots’ Body Writes To PM Modi Seeking Bravery Award For Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar

The Federation of Indian Pilots has sought national recognition for Captain Smit Machchhar following the September 30 flydubai cockpit incident | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a national bravery award or other appropriate civilian recognition for Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured while helping avert a potential disaster aboard flydubai flight FZ1073.

In a letter dated October 2, the pilots’ body described Machchhar’s actions during the September 30 incident as an act of “extraordinary courage, exceptional leadership and exemplary devotion to duty”.

The FIP urged the Prime Minister’s Office to consider Machchhar for recognition after the facts are verified by competent authorities.

The Federation of Indian Pilots requests the Prime Minister's Office to kindly consider flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for an appropriate National Bravery Award / national civilian recognition, in accordance with the applicable Government of India provisions and after due… pic.twitter.com/GYC7gIFdrg — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

‘Extraordinary Courage’ Under Extreme Circumstances

According to the FIP, Machchhar was the pilot-in-command of the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv when a serious incident unfolded inside the cockpit.

The federation said Machchhar was reportedly attacked by the first officer with a crash axe and sustained serious injuries. Despite being injured and facing an immediate threat inside the flight deck, he continued to discharge his responsibilities as pilot-in-command and exercised command and judgement under extreme circumstances before the aircraft was diverted safely to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members, taking the total number of people aboard to 182.

The FIP said Machchhar’s actions, despite the danger he faced, contributed to bringing the aircraft safely to an alternate airport.

The aircraft subsequently plunged about 14,300 feet in roughly 30 seconds over northern Saudi Arabia before landing safely at Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk.

Two other flydubai pilots travelling as passengers helped take control of the aircraft after Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door.

FIP Seeks National Recognition

The FIP said pilots-in-command are trained to handle aircraft emergencies, adverse weather, technical failures, medical emergencies and other operational threats. However, it said an attack on the pilot-in-command inside the flight deck presented a fundamentally different and exceptionally grave challenge.

According to the federation, Machchhar’s ability to remain composed, exercise command and make critical decisions while injured and under threat demonstrated courage, resilience, situational awareness, leadership and devotion to duty.

The pilots’ body asked the government to consider Machchhar for an “appropriate National Bravery Award / national civilian recognition”, subject to applicable provisions and verification of the facts by competent authorities.

It also urged the authorities to examine relevant operational and medical records before deciding on the appropriate form of recognition.

Machchhar Recovering In Abu Dhabi

Machchhar was initially taken to a hospital in Tabuk after the incident and was subsequently shifted to Abu Dhabi for further treatment. He is recovering and remains stable.

Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when the cockpit confrontation occurred. The co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar, leaving both pilots injured.

The aircraft subsequently transmitted emergency signals and went into a steep descent before being diverted to Tabuk.

Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene. The attacker was restrained, while two other flydubai pilots travelling as passengers helped take control of the aircraft before it landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

The circumstances and motive behind the alleged cockpit attack remain under investigation.

Mumbai Pilot Has Over 13 Years Of Flying Experience

Machchhar, a Mumbai native, has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience and has logged more than 9,500 flying hours.

He spent more than 11 years with SpiceJet before joining flydubai as a captain in June 2022. His professional record includes more than 6,400 hours as pilot-in-command.

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The incident has drawn praise from leaders in India and abroad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Machchhar’s courage, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described him as a “true hero” and said he had helped prevent a catastrophic mid-air disaster.

The Indian government is also examining whether an advisory needs to be issued to Indian airlines following the incident.

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