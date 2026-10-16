Pillion Rider Injured After Motorcycle Skids Near Metro Line 12 Site; MMRDA Denies Falling Iron Rod Claims | AI

A motorcycle skidded on a stretch covered with fine sand near Sarvoday Garden in Kalyan West leaving a pillion rider with a head injury. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has maintained that reports attributing the incident to an iron rod falling from the Metro Line 12 construction site were incorrect.

Motorcycle Skids On Sand

According to signed statements recorded at Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station motorcycle rider Hitanshu and pillion rider Abdul Haque confirmed that the vehicle skidded on fine sand, causing Haque to fall and sustain a head injury. Both stated that no material had fallen from the Metro construction site and raised no complaint against MMRDA or its contractors.

Following the incident Metro personnel assisted the injured man and shifted him to Meera Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Fortis Hospital in Kalyan for further evaluation. His CT scan and other medical tests were normal, and he was reported to be stable. ICU observation was undertaken as a precautionary measure, MMRDA said.

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