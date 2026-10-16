IIT Bombay Student Death: Sahil Wakode's Family Enters 15th Day Of Hunger Strike, Plans Legal Action Over Probe Concerns | File pic.

Mumbai: As the hunger strike by the family of Sahil Wakode entered its 15th day on Friday, the family said it would explore legal remedies to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the death of the second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay. The family has sought an update from the Joint Commissioner of Police on the ongoing probe, expressing concern over possible witness tampering and the circulation of CCTV footage.

Family Seeks Investigation Updates

“We have submitted a request to the Joint Commissioner of Police to update us about the ongoing investigation. We have no choice but to trust the police, and we are sure they will do their work. However, we would like to be kept informed about the process,” said Ravindra Wakode, father of the deceased.

“There are chances of witness tampering, and there have been instances of CCTV leaks. We are worried that there could be lapses in the investigation,” said Siddharth Ingale, their lawyer. "We will soon file a writ petition or look at other legal aids to ensure transparency in the investigation," Ingale added.

Family Plans IIT Bombay Visit

The family had been protesting peacefully for the past 15 days and had followed the prescribed rules. With a month since Sahil’s death approaching on Sunday, the family has sought permission to visit the IIT Bombay campus to pay their respects.

“We would like to meet Dr Radhakrishnan, the chairperson of the Board of Governors, and submit our requests. We will go to IIT Bombay on Sunday at 11 am,” said Ingale.

Parents Question Internal Inquiry

The parents also questioned why the 10-member inquiry committee constituted by IIT Bombay had not contacted them to record their statements.

“How are they investigating the matter without taking our statements?” the parents asked.

Crime Branch Investigates Student's Death

The family’s concerns come amid an ongoing Mumbai Crime Branch investigation into Sahil’s death and allegations of caste-based discrimination and abetment to suicide. Sahil was found dead in his hostel room on September 18, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Based on a complaint by his father, an FIR was registered against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was involved in the examination incident. The professor was subsequently sent on leave to facilitate an impartial inquiry. The allegations against those named in the case are subject to investigation.

The protesting students have questioned the committee’s independence and demanded an external panel without current IIT Bombay employees or students.

Meanwhile, a student who had been on a hunger strike inside the IIT Bombay campus joined the protesters at Azad Maidan in solidarity with the family. The student said the institute’s director had promised regular updates on the investigation and corrective measures on campus.

“The director had promised us that they would provide regular updates about the investigation and the corrective measures taken inside the campus. He had also said that if nothing happened, he would resign within 20 days. We are nearing a month, and there should have been some communication from the institute’s administration,” the student said.

The protest has also drawn support from student groups and civil society organisations. Alongside an independent probe, students have sought changes to the institute’s disciplinary procedures, stronger student grievance-redressal mechanisms and measures to address allegations of caste discrimination. The family continues to demand accountability and greater transparency in the investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/