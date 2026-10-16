Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: CET Cell Revises MBBS, BDS Stray Vacancy Schedule; First Round Begins October 17 | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced a revised schedule for three online stray vacancy rounds to fill vacant MBBS and BDS seats across government, corporation, government-aided, private unaided and minority colleges for the academic year 2026-27.

First Round Begins October 17

The eligible NEET UG 2026 candidates can fill their fresh preferences for the first round from October 17 to October 18, until 11.59 pm. The selection list will be declared on October 19, with candidates required to complete physical reporting and admission formalities at their allotted colleges on October 20 and 21, by 5.30 pm.

The second round's choice-filling window will be open from October 21 to October 22, until 11 am. Its selection list will be published on October 22, while candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges between October 23 and 24, by 5.30 pm.

Third Round Ends October 26

For the third round, candidates can fill their preferences from October 24 to October 25, until 11 am. The selection list will be declared on October 25, and physical joining at the allotted college must be completed on October 26, the final date for joining as prescribed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The CET Cell said the revised schedule was issued to facilitate multiple rounds of seat allotment within the stipulated admission deadline, following the MCC's announcement of the All India Quota stray vacancy schedule.

Seat Joining Is Mandatory

Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2026, registered for the state admission process and filled preferences earlier, but were not allotted a seat up to CAP Round 3, are eligible, subject to the conditions in the information brochure.

No fresh registrations will be accepted for the stray vacancy rounds. Candidates must submit fresh preferences for each round, as choices filled during CAP Round 3 and earlier stray vacancy rounds will become invalid for subsequent rounds. Those allotted a seat in the first online stray vacancy round will not be eligible for the subsequent rounds.

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The CET Cell has also clarified that joining a seat allotted through these rounds is mandatory. Candidates have been advised to include only colleges and courses where they are willing to take admission. Fees can be paid through demand draft or NEFT/RTGS, and all original documents must be submitted during physical reporting.

The schedule is subject to changes directed by the relevant authorities. Participating colleges have been instructed to remain operational on Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays to ensure the admission process is completed within the prescribed timeline.

Candidates have been asked to check the official CET Cell website for updates.

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