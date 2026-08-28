PIL Challenges Maharashtra’s Marathi Language Requirement For Cab Drivers And Permit Holders

A PIL before the Bombay High Court challenges the state’s new Marathi language requirement for motor-cab drivers and permit holders | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: A public interest litigation has been filed before the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to make “working knowledge of Marathi language” a condition for drivers and permit holders of motor cabs.

The government introduced the requirement through a notification dated August 12.

Marathi Language Requirement

The PIL, filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, challenges the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on August 12. The amendment introduces Marathi language requirements for authorisation to drive motor cabs, permit holders and renewal of permits.

The petitioner has argued that the requirement is undefined and does not prescribe any objective proficiency standard, uniform test or syllabus. He has also challenged provisions under which continued non-compliance can result in suspension and eventually cancellation of the authorisation.

According to the petition, the requirement could adversely affect the livelihood of economically vulnerable drivers. It argues that making language proficiency a condition for continuing an occupation violates constitutional guarantees under Articles 14, 19(1)(g) and 21 and is disproportionate.

Challenge To Language Condition

The petition states that the challenge is not against Marathi or its promotion as the official language of Maharashtra. “The vice lies in converting linguistic promotion into an occupational disability for a selected class of citizens,” it says.

The petitioner has also relied on a 2017 Bombay High Court judgment which had struck down a Marathi-language condition for auto-rickshaw permits as it was not supported by the law then in force. The PIL acknowledges that the 2026 amendment was introduced to address that statutory issue.

The petitioner has sought quashing of the amendments insofar as they make Marathi proficiency a condition for livelihood. Alternatively, he has sought that the provisions be read down to prescribe only a minimal, objective communication standard, with multilingual alternatives and without suspension or cancellation solely for language deficiency.

Earlier Challenge By Cab Drivers

The petition also questions whether the government followed the mandatory procedure of previous publication under Section 212 of the Motor Vehicles Act before introducing the amended rules.

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On August 25, four cab drivers who operate through mobile-based cab aggregator platforms had approached the High Court challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to make knowledge of Marathi compulsory for auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers.

They argued that the decision violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution and is beyond the powers granted to the state under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

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