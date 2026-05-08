PHOTOS: Truck Accident Near Mumbai's Ghatkopar Causes Massive Traffic Jam On Eastern Express Highway |

Mumbai: Heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) near Vikhroli-Ghatkopar on Friday morning after a trailer truck met with an accident during peak office hours, severely affecting vehicular movement towards south Mumbai.

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Visuals shared from the accident site by journalist Poonam Ahuja, showed the damaged trailer stationed on the side of the highway while a crane was deployed to remove the vehicle and restore normal traffic flow. Long queues of vehicles and slow-moving traffic were witnessed across the stretch during the morning rush hour.

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Traffic Police Shares Update

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, traffic movement slowed majorly near Ramabai Bridge in the Vikhroli south-bound stretch following the accident involving the trailer. “Traffic movement is slow at Ramabai Bridge (Vikroli) south bound due to trailer accident,” Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X earlier in the day.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured in the incident. Traffic personnel and recovery teams were seen working at the spot to clear the affected lane and minimise congestion. The accident led to delays for commuters travelling from the eastern suburbs towards central and south Mumbai, with traffic reportedly moving at a crawl for a considerable period.

Speeding Car Rams Into Pickup Truck Near Kalamboli

In a similar incident reported recently, a car crashed into a pickup truck near the Kalamboli Toll Plaza on the Sion–Panvel highway early on Sunday morning. According to reports, the silver-grey car rammed into the pickup vehicle from behind, with the impact suggesting possible overspeeding.

That accident too caused temporary congestion on the busy highway stretch before teams from the Navi Mumbai Police reached the scene and cleared the road for traffic movement.

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