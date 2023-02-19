PhD student sexual assault case: Cops arrest MNC honcho from Mumbai airport | Representative Image

Mumbai: In the case of alleged sexual torture of a PhD student registered earlier this month, the Powai and Sahar police arrested a high ranking official of a multinational firm from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday.

As per the complaint, the 31-year-old student was subjected to sexual tantric acts for over a year by the suspect, Subhro Banerjee. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for attempt to murder and unnatural sexual offences and under the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

Accused handed over to Powai police

When the first information report (FIR) was registered last week, Banerjee was in Paris on a business trip and the Powai police were keeping a watch on him. He was arrested at the airport on his return. Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Govilkar of Sahar police station formed a team which took Banerjee into custody and handed him over to the Powai police.

As per Banerjee’s LinkedIn profile, he is currently employed as Head of Regulatory Affairs (India) with Moet Hennessy, a Paris-based wines and spirits company.

The complainant had said he met Banerjee in 2021 on a gay dating app and that he was subjected to sexual acts under the pretext of black magic, with hot wax applied to his body after tying hands and neck. The complaint was first registered on Oct 25, 2022.