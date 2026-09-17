Phansad Herp Count 2026: Wildlife Enthusiasts To Document Amphibians, Reptiles From September 25 To 27

Participants will undertake guided forest trails at Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary to record amphibians, reptiles and other wildlife | AI Generated Image

Raigad, September 17, 2026: Wildlife enthusiasts will undertake early-morning and late-evening forest trails at Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary from September 25 to 27 to document amphibians, reptiles and other wildlife as part of the sixth edition of the Phansad Herp Count.

The three-day biodiversity documentation programme is being organised by the Green Works Trust in partnership with SBI Foundation under CONSERW and the Maharashtra Forest Department’s Thane Wildlife Division.

Field Surveys And Training

Participants will explore the forest to observe and record herpetofauna in their natural habitat during the end of the monsoon. The programme will include field surveys covering multiple wildlife groups, along with training in field methods, species identification and scientific approaches to biodiversity documentation.

A herp identification session led by Dr Nikhil Bhopale will help participants identify and understand the amphibians and reptiles encountered during the field explorations.

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September Edition During Festival

The September edition follows the response to the June and August editions of the herp count. Organisers said the programme will coincide with Anant Chaturdashi, offering participants an opportunity to spend the festival exploring the sanctuary’s biodiversity.

Registrations are open at https://tinyurl.com/GWTherpcount6.

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