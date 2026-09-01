Phaltan Doctor Dies At Sion Hospital Days After Suicide Attempt, MARD Seeks Probe Into Harassment Claims | AI

Mumbai: Dr Rajendra Rupnavar, a medical officer at Phaltan Sub-District Hospital in Satara district, died during treatment at Sion Hospital on Monday, days after he allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself from a mobile tower near Sion railway station.

Suicide Attempt On August 27

According to preliminary information, Rupnavar climbed the mobile tower on August 27 and attempted suicide. He was rescued and rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Rupnavar was reportedly distressed over internal disputes at the hospital and his transfer. It is also alleged that he had previously attempted suicide after writing a suicide note on his hand, stating that he was not receiving justice and that the administration had failed to act on his grievances.

Police Begin Investigation

The Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP) are in the process of registering a case in connection with the incident. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances preceding the suicide attempt and determine whether any external factors contributed to his distress.

Meanwhile, the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) and BMC MARD have demanded an independent and time-bound inquiry into allegations of workplace harassment and external or political pressure.

MARD Seeks Accountability

Central MARD said the circumstances surrounding Rupnavar’s death must be established through an impartial and transparent investigation. It sought action against anyone found responsible for harassment, intimidation or undue pressure, besides stronger institutional mechanisms to protect doctors from workplace harassment.

BMC MARD also called for a detailed inquiry into allegations of threats, coercion and inappropriate interference in the discharge of medical duties.

The doctors’ bodies said the incident was particularly concerning as it was reportedly the second such tragedy involving a doctor associated with Phaltan hospital. They stressed that doctors should be able to perform their duties without fear, intimidation or undue interference.

Both organisations expressed condolences to Rupnavar’s family, friends and colleagues and urged the Maharashtra Government to ensure a fair investigation and accountability if any wrongdoing is established.

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