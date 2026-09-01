 NCP Core Committee Meets Under Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar’s Leadership To Strengthen Party Organisation
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NCP Core Committee Meets Under Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar’s Leadership To Strengthen Party Organisation

NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar chaired the party’s Core Committee meeting at Devgiri in Mumbai on Monday. Senior leaders discussed organisational strengthening, future plans and political matters. The meeting concluded with leaders expressing commitment to expanding the party network and improving its effectiveness across Maharashtra under Pawar’s leadership.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 01, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
NCP Core Committee Meets Under Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar’s Leadership To Strengthen Party Organisation
NCP Core Committee Meets Under Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar’s Leadership To Strengthen Party Organisation |

Mumbai: NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Monday chaired a crucial meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Core Committee at Devgiri, her official residence in Mumbai.

Senior Leaders Attend Meeting

Senior party leaders and members of the Core Committee attended the meeting. Detailed discussions were held on strengthening the party organisation, its future course, and various political and organisational matters. The meeting also focused on measures to make the party stronger and more effective.

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Under the leadership of NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, senior party leaders expressed their resolve to further strengthen the party’s organisational network and consolidate its presence across Maharashtra.

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