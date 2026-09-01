NCP To Hold Statewide Conclave In Nashik On September 27, Focus On Party Expansion And Youth Outreach

NCP State President and MP Sunil Tatkare | ANI

Mumbai: NCP State President and MP Sunil Tatkare said on Monday that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will organise a one-day statewide conclave in Nashik on September 27, 2026.

Announcement After Core Committee Meet

He made the announcement while speaking to the media after the party’s Core Committee meeting, which was held at Devgiri bungalow in the presence of NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

Around 700 to 750 senior leaders, invited workers and office-bearers will be invited to the conclave. All district presidents and key leaders from the metropolitan regions will also be invited, Tatkare said.

Walse Patil To Lead Poll Preparations

Senior party leader and MLA Dilip Walse Patil has been appointed as the chief coordinator for the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. Walse Patil will coordinate the party’s preparations in the 22 districts where the elections are scheduled to be held.

Tatkare said Walse Patil has been instructed to undertake tours, take a few colleagues along and prepare a roadmap for strengthening the party within a limited timeframe.

Nawab Malik Gets BLO-SIR Responsibility

Regarding BLO and SIR, the party has appointed senior leader and former minister Nawab Malik as the chief coordinator, while Anil Bhaidas Patil has been appointed as co-coordinator.

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Information regarding BLO and SIR will be collected and a meeting will be held next week to review the implementation and address any shortcomings, Tatkare said.

Tatkare also said that the agenda and discussions for the one-day statewide conclave scheduled for September 27 will be finalised soon.

“We are sitting together to prepare the agenda for the statewide conclave. Through this, we will take a comprehensive programme among the youth of Maharashtra. Late Ajitdada was a popular leader among the entire young generation. Therefore, while taking forward his thoughts and ideology, his thoughts will certainly be part of the agenda,” Tatkare said in response to a question from the media.

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