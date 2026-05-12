Petrol Too Pricey? MLA Jitendra Awhad Rides Horse Through Thane After PM Modi’s Fuel Saving Push

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar fraction (NCP-SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad staged a symbolic protest in Thane on Tuesday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal urging citizens to reduce fuel consumption, avoid unnecessary expenses and adopt alternative modes of transport.

In visuals shared by the MLA himself on social media, Awhad is seen riding a horse through the streets of Thane while accompanied by a large group of party workers and supporters chanting slogans and carrying placards. The unusual protest also featured a bullock-cart carriage trailing behind the procession, apparently aimed at mocking the Prime Minister’s call for citizens to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel.

The demonstration drew significant public attention as scores of supporters marched alongside the procession on foot, raising slogans in unison. Several protesters were also seen surrounding the horse-mounted MLA as the rally moved through the area.

Sharing the visuals online, Awhad took a sarcastic swipe at the Prime Minister’s remarks. In the caption accompanying the post, he wrote, “The country's Prime Minister has issued an appeal to conserve fuel. Responding to this today, we have started using a horse. I hope that all admirers of Modi across the state and the country will emulate this action.”

The protest comes a day after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering in Vadodara, appealed to citizens to adopt more financially disciplined and self-reliant consumption habits amid global economic uncertainties and rising international tensions.

During his speech, Modi urged people to reduce fuel consumption. He encouraged the use of public transport, electric vehicles and shared mobility solutions. The Prime Minister also suggested carpooling as a practical measure, especially for households owning multiple vehicles.

Apart from fuel consumption, Modi also spoke about edible oil usage, asking citizens to moderate consumption due to its impact on both public health and import bills. He stated that reducing excessive consumption habits would not only help individual households save money but would also strengthen the national economy.

The Prime Minister further appealed to citizens to reconsider overseas travel and destination weddings, stating that such practices result in a large outflow of foreign exchange. He urged people to prioritise domestic tourism and hold celebrations within the country instead.

Awhad’s protest has since sparked reactions online, with videos and photographs of the horse-led march rapidly circulating across social media platforms.

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