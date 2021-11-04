Petrol, diesel prices slashed due to 'BJP harao andolan': Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday said the prices of petrol and diesel were slashed by the Centre due to "BJP harao andolan".

Taking to Twitter, Nawab Malik wrote in Hindi: "Fuel prices have come down due to the movement to defeat BJP. Keep up the movement, the prices will keep coming down."

The NCP leader was taking a jibe at the BJP after it lost all the three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh and Mandi Lok Sabha seat in the northern state, bypolls for which were held on October 30. It also failed to win Delgur Assembly bypoll in Maharashtra and the neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat by-election.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said the BJP has to be defeated completely if the fuel prices have to be brought down by Rs 50.

Slamming the Centre, Raut, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, told reporters that one really needs to be harsh to raise the fuel prices to over Rs 100.

Raut said the reduction of price by Rs 5 is not going to serve any purpose and it should have been brought down first by at least Rs 25, and then Rs 50.

"After the BJP's defeat in the bypolls, the Centre reduced the fuel prices by Rs 5. If the price has to be brought down by Rs 50, then the BJP must be defeated completely," he said.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 07:21 PM IST