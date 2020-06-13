Petrol and diesel prices hiked for seventh consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise as prices were hiked for seventh consecutive day. Petrol price was hiked by 59-61 paise, while diesel was hiked by 50-60 paise in major cities across the country.

The auto fuel prices have now risen seven days in a row with pump prices of petrol increasing by Rs 3.90 and diesel by Rs 4 per litre since Sunday. All through the week petrol and diesel prices have risen by about 60 paise per litre per day barring Tuesday when the rise was marginally lower at 40 paise per litre.