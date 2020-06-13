Petrol and diesel prices hiked for seventh consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise as prices were hiked for seventh consecutive day. Petrol price was hiked by 59-61 paise, while diesel was hiked by 50-60 paise in major cities across the country.
The auto fuel prices have now risen seven days in a row with pump prices of petrol increasing by Rs 3.90 and diesel by Rs 4 per litre since Sunday. All through the week petrol and diesel prices have risen by about 60 paise per litre per day barring Tuesday when the rise was marginally lower at 40 paise per litre.
As per data from Indian Oil Corporation website, petrol price in Mumbai crossed Rs 82-mark and it was retailing at Rs 83.10 per litre, while diesel price crossed Rs 72-mark and it was retailing at Rs 72.03 per litre.
The increase in retail prices on Saturday has been made under the dynamic pricing system for daily revision of fuel prices which OMCs resumed after over 83 days break during the lockdown period. In the national capital, the retail price of petrol increased by 59 paise and diesel by 58 paise per litre to Rs 75.16 and Rs 73.39 per litre respectively. In other cities, the increase could vary depending on the tax structure on products.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)