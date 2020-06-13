Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts possibility of light to heavy rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that Mumbai might receive moderate to heavy rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.7°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thunderstorms today, with a relative humidity of about 75% in Santacruz and 82% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 27 (Good) on Saturday morning.