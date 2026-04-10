Petition Launched Against Tree Cutting In Kharghar For Underground Cable Work | Representative Image

A public petition has been launched, raising concern over ongoing tree cutting activities in Kharghar allegedly linked to infrastructure work undertaken by CIDCO.

The petition, initiated has garnered over 435 signatures within hours, reflecting growing public concern over the environmental impact of the project. The proposed stretch for the work is between Utsav Chowk and the metro station in Sector 5.

According to the petition, a significant number of trees are being felled to facilitate the installation of underground electric cables. While acknowledging the importance of urban development, the petitioners argue that such activities are being carried out without adequate consideration for sustainable alternatives.

“The large-scale removal of trees threatens Kharghar’s ecological balance, air quality, and overall environmental health,” the petition states. It highlights that the area’s green cover plays a crucial role in regulating temperature, reducing pollution, and supporting residents’ well-being.

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The petition has urged authorities to explore eco-friendly techniques such as directional boring and micro-tunneling, which allow underground infrastructure development with minimal disruption to surface vegetation.

Calling for immediate intervention, the petition demands that authorities halt indiscriminate tree cutting and adopt sustainable practices, including replantation and preservation strategies.

Residents and environmental activists have been appealed to support the campaign and push for a development model that balances infrastructure needs with environmental conservation.

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