Panvel Municipal Corporation Urges Residents To Switch To PNG, Announces Incentives And Camps

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to adopt piped natural gas (PNG) as an eco-friendly, safe, and convenient alternative to LPG, in line with the Centre’s push to expand natural gas usage across the country.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale urged citizens to opt for PNG connections wherever pipeline infrastructure is available. “Reducing dependence on LPG and promoting PNG will not only benefit the environment but also provide a safer and more reliable fuel option for households,” he said.

The civic body stated that due to planned infrastructure development in its jurisdiction, the natural gas distribution network has expanded significantly. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has assured uninterrupted supply of PNG for households and CNG for vehicles in the Panvel region.

To facilitate the transition, the municipal corporation will organise meetings with housing society office-bearers and conduct ward-wise registration camps for PNG connections.

As per the Central government’s Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order dated March 9, 2026, domestic PNG and CNG have been accorded top priority. Officials said MGL has implemented measures to ensure consistent supply, enabling residents to access a dependable and cleaner fuel source.

“The initiative has been made possible due to coordinated efforts by the municipal corporation in providing necessary permissions and infrastructure support,” an official statement said.

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Special Offers for Consumers

MGL has introduced several consumer-friendly schemes:

For domestic users:

Free gas worth Rs 500 for new registrations between March 16 and April 30, 2026

No upfront registration charges

Charges applicable only after meter installation, included in the first bill

Option to pay in instalments

For commercial users:

Complete waiver of registration fees

Required infrastructure to be set up by the company

Documents Required

Residents applying for PNG connections will need to submit proof of residence, electricity bill, identity proof (Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, or driving licence), Index II document, passport (if available), email ID, and an alternate mobile number.

The corporation has urged housing societies to coordinate with authorised representatives to organise registration camps and avail the benefits of the scheme.

“Citizens should take maximum advantage of PNG as a clean and safe fuel and contribute to a greener urban environment,” the civic body said.

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