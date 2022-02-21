Permanent Augmentation of Mumbai-Kolhapur & Pune Jasidih/Lucknow/Kazipet Trains

Railways have decided to permanently augment following trains as per details given below:

Trains with One Sleeper Class

11030 Shri Chhatrapti Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Express with effect from 24.2.2022

11029 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Shri Chhatrapti Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur Express from 25.2.2022

Revised Composition: One AC-3 Tier, 4 Sleeper Class, Two AC Chair car, 3 Second Class seating, 4 Second Class chair car, 2 Second Class seating Cum Guard's Brake Van.

Trains augmented with One AC-3 Tier and One Sleeper Class coach

11427 Pune-Jasidih Express with effect from 04.3.2022

11428 Jasidih- Pune Express with effect from 06.3.2022

11407 Pune-Lucknow Express with effect from 01.3.2022

11408 Lucknow - Pune Express with effect from 03.3.2022

22151 Pune-Kazipet Express with effect from 01.3.2022

22152 Kazipet - Pune Express with effect from 02.3.2022

12103 Pune-Lucknow Express with effect from 04.3.2022-

12104 Lucknow - Pune Express with effect from 06.3.2022

Revised Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 3 second class seating, one second class seating Cum divyangjan compartment and one generator van.

Passengers are requested to check the status of their waitlisted tickets before undertaking journey.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these trains adhering to all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:56 PM IST