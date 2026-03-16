'People Will Show Trust in NDA': CM Fadnavis After EC Announces Elections In 5 States, Downplays Reshuffle Of Kolkata Police Commissioner, DGP

'People Will Show Trust in NDA': CM Fadnavis After EC Announces Elections In 5 States, Downplays Reshuffle Of Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed confidence that voters in five poll-bound states will once again place their trust in the NDA, a day after the Election Commission of India announced Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

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While speaking to reporters, "The way people have shown their trust in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in different states, the same trust will be shown in these states as well." Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also said "NDA will win in all five states with full strength under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. From 2014, Prime Minister Modi has worked across the entire country to advance this nation and its economy."

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CM Fadnavis also spoke on the TMC slamming the Election Commission's decision to reshuffle the DGP, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, DG, Correctional Services & ADG & IGP (Law & Order), saying that in Maharashtra too, despite the BJP being in power, the EC had appointed a new DGP and Chief Secretary before the polls, and we had accepted the decision. "What happened in Maharashtra has happened in Bengal as well. I expect Mamata didi to accept it and not politicise the issue," CM said while speaking to reporters.

His statement came as TMC MP Kirti Azad criticised the EC's decision on the reshuffle, calling it a move to "appease their masters". In a major reshuffle, the EC named Siddh Nath Gupta as Director General of Police, replacing Peeyush Pandey.

The EC has also named Ajay Kumar Nand as Commissioner of Kolkata Police, along with Natarajan Ramesh Babu to take up the position of DG, Correctional Services, and Ajay Mukund Ranade to be posted as ADG & IGP (Law & Order).

In Bengal, the polling will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29 and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

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