'People Say I Ruined Driver's Life': Student In Viral Mumbai Police Van Video Opens Up

An 18-year-old student seen in the viral video allegedly showing a Mumbai Police driver threatening detained protesters with false drug cases has spoken publicly for the first time, describing the incident, the detention and the online backlash he has faced since the clip surfaced.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Harshavardhan Kadam, who had travelled from Ulhasnagar to participate in the CJP-led protest over alleged examination irregularities, said he and the other students did not take the driver's remarks seriously at the time.

A 25-second video recorded inside a Mumbai Police van during the protest has sparked widespread outrage. In the clip, the driver, identified as Pawan Sangle, is allegedly heard warning the detained youngsters that if they returned to protest, he would plant "50 grams of powder" in their pockets, ensuring they would not get bail and their lives would be ruined.

Kadam recalled that the students remained calm inside the vehicle and even laughed off the remarks. However, he said such statements could have a serious impact on students' mental health.

He also revealed that while many people supported him after the video went viral, he has also received criticism online, with some social media users accusing him of "ruining the police driver's family's life" because the controversy allegedly cost the driver his job.

Following the circulation of the video on social media, Mumbai Police ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Watch the full Free Press Journal interview with Harshavardhan Kadam as he recounts his experience during the protest, the detention and the aftermath of the viral video.