'People didn't want corrupt, casteist like him...': BJP's Gopichand Padalkar after unveiling Ahilya Devi's statue before Sharad Pawar's scheduled program

Maharashtra BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar claimed to have unveiled a full-sized statue of Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar at the Jejuri fort, a day before the scheduled ceremony for unveiling the statue at the hands of the Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar.

After unveiling the statue, Padalkar stated that people did not want a "corrupt and casteist person like Sharad Pawar" to unveil the statue.

"Thus we came here and unveiled it," Padalkar added in the video he posted on Twitter.