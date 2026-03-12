People Can Identify Those Who Do Politics By Defaming The Country: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Criticises Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (left) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | FPJ Web team

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of indulging in politics by tarnishing India’s image abroad.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shinde said the Central government is closely monitoring the global situation amid rising tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States to ensure that there is no shortage of gas or fuel in the country. He said both the Centre and the state government are working in coordination to prevent any inconvenience to citizens and appealed to people not to believe rumours.

Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close watch on every development and taking necessary steps to safeguard the interests of the country and its citizens.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Shinde alleged that the Congress leader often travels abroad when Parliament is in session instead of participating in discussions in the House. He claimed that Gandhi frequently makes statements overseas that damage India’s reputation.

Shinde further alleged that while the country carries out operations like “Operation Sindoor” and the armed forces demonstrate their bravery, Rahul Gandhi neither expresses pride nor acknowledges their efforts. Instead, he said, Gandhi’s statements provide headlines for countries like Pakistan.

Highlighting India’s economic progress, Shinde said the country has now become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is on track to soon move to the third position. He added that some people are uncomfortable with the country’s rapid development.

Shinde also remarked that the public is aware of those who try to defame the nation instead of contributing constructively to its growth, and said such people will receive a fitting response from citizens at the appropriate time.

