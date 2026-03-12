'Is This Picnic Spot?': BJP's Nishikant Dubey Slams Rahul Gandhi For Having Tea, Biscuit At Parliament’s Makar Dwar While Protesting Against LPG Shortage

ANI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday slammed Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for protesting along with other opposition MPs at the Makar Dwar of Parliament. He also shared a picture of Gandhi having tea and biscuits, asking, "Is this a picnic spot?"

"This is Parliament, not a canteen... You are raising the issues of the common people, highlighting the problem of the LPG shortage. The government will respond to that... Is this a picnic spot?" he said.

"Parliament is separate, the street is separate... The situation that is being seen indicates that Congress will not return until 2047... The way Congress fools the common people has been exposed," he added.

Gandhi, on Thursday, flagged the issue of LPG shortages hitting the hotel industry, in the wake of West Asia crisis and claimed that this was the "beginning of pain" that will only aggravate in days to come.

Speaking in Lok Sabha over 'LPG crisis', the Congress MP took potshots at the Union government over its alleged surrender to the US administration's diktats and asked how could the US President Donald Trump decide "from where and from whom India makes its oil purchases".

Rahul Gandhi reiterated his 'compromise' charge, holding it to be the key reason for petrol and LPG shortages in the country.